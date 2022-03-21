PM Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to representatives of Kurdish community of Armenia on Newroz

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the representatives of the Kurdish community of Armenia on the occasion of the Kurdish New Year, Newroz.

The message reads, "I warmly congratulate the representatives of the Kurdish community of Armenia on the occasion of the New Year, Newroz.

Let Newroz, the spring awakening, be the symbol of a year of joy and achievement for the Kurds of Armenia. Let all the trials, big and small, be left in the past, and success in all your good deeds accompany you.

May the New Year be a year of abundance and prosperity for the Kurds living in Armenia.

I wish happiness to the representatives of the Kurdish community of Armenia happiness, exuberance and solidarity to your families, prosperity and progress to your community in the equal fraternal family of the Armenian society.

Happy Newroz”.