COVID-19: Armenian Healthcare Ministry reports 3 new deaths

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. 21 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 422,328, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare reported.

3 people died from COVID-19 complications, raising the death toll to 8598.

73 people recovered (total recoveries: 409,430).

1752 tests were administered (total tests: 2,952,590).

The number of active cases stands at 2630.