Healthcare Ministry reports 957,017 full vaccinations against COVID-19
YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. As of March 20, the number of full vaccinations administered in Armenia against COVID-19 stood at 957,017, according to the Ministry of Healthcare.
Another 148,344 first dose vaccinations were carried out.
The number of administered booster shots reached 31,434.
- 11:50 Over 92% execution of capital spending becomes highest indicator in four years
- 11:36 COVID-19: Armenian Healthcare Ministry reports 3 new deaths
- 11:29 Ombudsperson’s task force determines Azeri deployments near Nor Hand are new
- 10:57 Healthcare Ministry reports 957,017 full vaccinations against COVID-19
- 10:48 French commune of Mont-de-Marsan to host Armenian Yeraz Festival 2022
- 10:33 Nearly 350,000 people arrive to Russia from Ukraine – TASS
- 10:03 Death toll from migrant shipwreck off Tunisia rises to 25
- 09:35 Heavy snowfalls, blizzards prompt shutdown of multiple roads
- 09:29 EU to mull Russian oil embargo with Biden set to join talks – Reuters
- 03.19-19:16 Armenia premieres its entry song and the official music video for the Eurovision Song Contest 2022
- 03.19-17:31 Finance Ministry calls reaffirmation of rating given to Armenia by Fitch a ‘positive signal’
- 03.19-16:27 Armenian Foreign Ministry summons Acting UN Resident Coordinator
- 03.19-15:20 Zelensky tells Moscow ‘it’s time to meet, time to talk’
- 03.19-14:46 Weather forecast in Armenia
- 03.19-14:14 Fitch affirms Armenia at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
- 03.19-13:16 Natural gas to be delivered to all residents of Artsakh in coming hours – State Minister
- 03.19-13:15 Four killed in US military plane crash in Norway
- 03.19-13:12 3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh
- 03.19-12:15 President of Artsakh convenes Security Council meeting
- 03.19-12:10 Serdar Berdymukhamedov takes office as president of Turkmenistan
- 03.19-11:17 Natural gas already being supplied to Artsakh
- 03.19-11:06 Armenia reports over 30 COVID-19 cases in a day
- 03.19-10:55 European Stocks - 18-03-22
- 03.19-10:54 US stocks up - 18-03-22
- 03.19-10:53 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-03-22
16:27, 03.19.2022
1671 views Armenian Foreign Ministry summons Acting UN Resident Coordinator
20:51, 03.15.2022
1667 views In general, the population of Armenia wants to normalize relations with Turkey – FM Mirzoyan to Anadolu
10:22, 03.15.2022
1631 views Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’
19:41, 03.15.2022
1602 views Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry responds to Armenian FM Mirzoyan
19:24, 03.16.2022
1578 views Armenia is ready for negotiations with Azerbaijan without preconditions – FM Mirzoyan at Francophonie Conferance