Nearly 350,000 people arrive to Russia from Ukraine – TASS

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. The number of people who have crossed from Ukraine, including from Donbass, into Russia grew 12700 in one day and as of March 21 stands at 348,000, TASS reported citing law enforcement agencies.

TASS reported that the total number includes more than 73,000 children.








