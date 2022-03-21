Nearly 350,000 people arrive to Russia from Ukraine – TASS
YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. The number of people who have crossed from Ukraine, including from Donbass, into Russia grew 12700 in one day and as of March 21 stands at 348,000, TASS reported citing law enforcement agencies.
TASS reported that the total number includes more than 73,000 children.
- 11:50 Over 92% execution of capital spending becomes highest indicator in four years
- 11:36 COVID-19: Armenian Healthcare Ministry reports 3 new deaths
- 11:29 Ombudsperson’s task force determines Azeri deployments near Nor Hand are new
- 10:57 Healthcare Ministry reports 957,017 full vaccinations against COVID-19
- 10:48 French commune of Mont-de-Marsan to host Armenian Yeraz Festival 2022
- 10:33 Nearly 350,000 people arrive to Russia from Ukraine – TASS
- 10:03 Death toll from migrant shipwreck off Tunisia rises to 25
- 09:35 Heavy snowfalls, blizzards prompt shutdown of multiple roads
- 09:29 EU to mull Russian oil embargo with Biden set to join talks – Reuters
- 03.19-19:16 Armenia premieres its entry song and the official music video for the Eurovision Song Contest 2022
- 03.19-17:31 Finance Ministry calls reaffirmation of rating given to Armenia by Fitch a ‘positive signal’
- 03.19-16:27 Armenian Foreign Ministry summons Acting UN Resident Coordinator
- 03.19-15:20 Zelensky tells Moscow ‘it’s time to meet, time to talk’
- 03.19-14:46 Weather forecast in Armenia
- 03.19-14:14 Fitch affirms Armenia at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
- 03.19-13:16 Natural gas to be delivered to all residents of Artsakh in coming hours – State Minister
- 03.19-13:15 Four killed in US military plane crash in Norway
- 03.19-13:12 3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh
- 03.19-12:15 President of Artsakh convenes Security Council meeting
- 03.19-12:10 Serdar Berdymukhamedov takes office as president of Turkmenistan
- 03.19-11:17 Natural gas already being supplied to Artsakh
- 03.19-11:06 Armenia reports over 30 COVID-19 cases in a day
- 03.19-10:55 European Stocks - 18-03-22
- 03.19-10:54 US stocks up - 18-03-22
- 03.19-10:53 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-03-22
16:27, 03.19.2022
1671 views Armenian Foreign Ministry summons Acting UN Resident Coordinator
20:51, 03.15.2022
1667 views In general, the population of Armenia wants to normalize relations with Turkey – FM Mirzoyan to Anadolu
10:22, 03.15.2022
1631 views Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’
19:41, 03.15.2022
1602 views Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry responds to Armenian FM Mirzoyan
19:24, 03.16.2022
1578 views Armenia is ready for negotiations with Azerbaijan without preconditions – FM Mirzoyan at Francophonie Conferance