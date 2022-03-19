Natural gas to be delivered to all residents of Artsakh in coming hours – State Minister

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. The repair and checking works of the damaged gas pipeline in Artsakh have been completed, and at night the natural gas was already supplied to the reception point of Artsakhgaz CJSC, State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan said on social media.

He informed that the gas supply to more than half of the customers has been restored, and the natural gas will be delivered to the rest in the coming hours.

“They will already be able to cope with their heating and other problems in these extremely cold weather conditions. About 30-40 cm of snow fell in Stepanakert today, the snowfall was even heavier in other settlements of Artsakh, which is unprecedented for March. And in such conditions the population of Artsakh has been left without gas supply for more than 11 days due to artificial and deliberate obstacles created by Azerbaijan”, the State Minister said.