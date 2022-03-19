3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. 3 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said.
45 tests were carried out on March 18.
12 patients receive treatment in hospitals.
