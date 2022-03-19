Natural gas already being supplied to Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. The use of the natural gas will be available to the subscribers of the Artsakhgaz CJSC from March 19, the Artsakh Information Headquarters said in a statement.

“Dear compatriots, as we already informed, the repair works of the damaged gas pipeline have been completed during the day. We want to inform that at the moment the natural gas is already being supplied to the reception point of Artsakhgaz CJSC”, the statement says.