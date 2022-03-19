Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 March

US military aircraft crashes in northern Norway

US military aircraft crashes in northern Norway

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. A US military aircraft with four people on board has crashed in northern Norway, RIA Novosti reports.

The plane was taking part in NATO’s Cold Response military exercises.

Search operations are underway.

Investigation is being carried out to find out the cause of the crash.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]