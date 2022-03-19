US military aircraft crashes in northern Norway
YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. A US military aircraft with four people on board has crashed in northern Norway, RIA Novosti reports.
The plane was taking part in NATO’s Cold Response military exercises.
Search operations are underway.
Investigation is being carried out to find out the cause of the crash.
- 11:17 Natural gas already being supplied to Artsakh
- 11:06 Armenia reports over 30 COVID-19 cases in a day
- 10:55 European Stocks - 18-03-22
- 10:54 US stocks up - 18-03-22
- 10:53 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-03-22
- 10:52 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 18-03-22
- 10:51 Oil Prices Down - 18-03-22
- 10:42 US military aircraft crashes in northern Norway
- 10:37 Saudi Arabia denies reports of US Secretary of State visit in near future
- 03.18-20:21 Moscow and Kyiv are halfway to demilitarization of Ukraine. Medinsky
- 03.18-20:14 Armenian, French FMs discuss a number of issues related to regional and international security
- 03.18-19:40 Armenian-Dutch Foreign Ministries hold political consultations
- 03.18-18:25 More than 3.2 million people have left Ukraine - UN
- 03.18-18:16 We know how it feels when civilian population is under bombardment – Ambassador Nersesyan’s interview with Times Radio
- 03.18-18:06 The repair of the damaged gas pipeline in Artsakh completed
- 03.18-17:24 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-03-22
- 03.18-17:23 Asian Stocks - 18-03-22
- 03.18-16:56 Armenia’s Security Council Secretary to visit Germany
- 03.18-16:33 Ombudsman publishes report on violations of rights of Artsakh people by Azerbaijan
- 03.18-16:27 Armenian, Italian FMs exchange messages on 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations
- 03.18-16:07 “Serious blow to reputation” – Stepanakert lambasts Azeri celebration of UN accession anniversary in occupied Shushi
- 03.18-15:33 Britain bans RT
- 03.18-15:03 Turkish, Ukrainian FMs hold phone talk
- 03.18-14:54 Putin tells Scholz that Kyiv is stalling peace talks with Moscow
- 03.18-14:20 Armenian Ambassador to Greece concurrently appointed Ambassador to Albania
13:13, 03.13.2022
1872 views Vahagn Khachaturyan sworn in as 5th President of Armenia
13:24, 03.12.2022
1816 views Mirzoyan, Çavuşoğlu speak about the results of the meeting
16:44, 03.12.2022
1768 views Azerbaijan is trying to aggravate the situation on the border with Armenia and in Nagorno Karabakh. Ambassador Mkrtchyan
14:25, 03.12.2022
1711 views We reaffirmed readiness to normalize relations without preconditions - Mirzoyan about the meeting with Turkish FM
20:51, 03.15.2022
1566 views In general, the population of Armenia wants to normalize relations with Turkey – FM Mirzoyan to Anadolu