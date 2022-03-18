Armenian, French FMs discuss a number of issues related to regional and international security

YEREVAN, 18 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on March 18.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Jean-Yves Le Drian exchanged views on the issues on the agenda of the Armenian-French cooperation, in particular, touched upon the implementation of the roadmap for the Armenian-French economic cooperation.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the interlocutors discussed a number of issues related to regional and international security. Ararat Mirzoyan presented to his French counterpart the situation in the border zone with Armenia and in Nagorno-Karabakh caused by the ceasefire violations, attacks on the civilian population and psychological pressure.

During the conversation, the parties discussed issues related to the start of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on a peace treaty based on the UN Charter, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Helsinki Final Act. In this context, the parties stressed the important role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.