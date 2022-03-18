Armenian-Dutch Foreign Ministries hold political consultations

YEREVAN, 18 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Political consultations were held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and the Kingdom of the Netherlands on March 18 in The Hague, co-chaired by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Paruyr Hovhannisyan and Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands for Political Affairs Thijs van der Plas.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the sides expressed satisfaction over the high level of political dialogue between Armenia and the Netherlands at different levels, the interlocutors discussed a broad scope of issues on the Armenian-Dutch bilateral agenda. Regarding trade and economic cooperation, the interlocutors noted the positive dynamics observed in recent years and outlined the steps that need to be taken to fully realize the existing potential.

The parties touched upon the events to be organized on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the Netherlands.

The parties discussed the agenda of the Armenia-EU partnership, exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest on the international and regional agenda, as well as discussed cooperation and mutual support within the framework of international organizations.

The interlocutors also touched upon the current situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In this context, the parties stressed the importance of the full resumption of the Karabakh peace process under the auspices of the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group. The Armenian side expressed gratitude for the support and firm position of the Dutch Parliament during and after the Azerbaijani aggression unleashed against Artsakh, as well as for raising the issue by the government on bilateral and multilateral platforms, emphasizing the need to continue this approach, taking into account the current geopolitical developments.

During his visit to The Hague, Deputy Minister Hovhannisyan met with representatives of the political parties of the Netherlands and civil society activists, and also took part in a diplomatic reception dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the Netherlands. During the reception, a number of persons were awarded for their significant contribution to the deepening of bilateral cooperation between Armenia and the Netherlands.