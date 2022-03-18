Armenia’s Security Council Secretary to visit Germany

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will depart for Berlin on a tow-day visit on March 21, his Office said in a statement.

Armen Grigoryan is scheduled to meet with Jens Plötner, the foreign and security policy adviser to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

During the visit the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia will also have several working meetings.