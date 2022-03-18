Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

Turkish, Ukrainian FMs hold phone talk

Turkish, Ukrainian FMs hold phone talk

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, Milliyet reported.

The situation in Ukraine was discussed during the phone talk.

A day before Cavusoglu and Kuleba held a meeting in Lviv.

Before traveling to Ukraine, the Turkish FM visited Russia and held several meetings with government officials.

After the visits, Cavusoglu said that he has higher hopes for a ceasefire in Ukraine.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]