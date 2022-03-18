Turkish, Ukrainian FMs hold phone talk
15:03, 18 March, 2022
YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, Milliyet reported.
The situation in Ukraine was discussed during the phone talk.
A day before Cavusoglu and Kuleba held a meeting in Lviv.
Before traveling to Ukraine, the Turkish FM visited Russia and held several meetings with government officials.
After the visits, Cavusoglu said that he has higher hopes for a ceasefire in Ukraine.
Print | Հայերեն | AMP Version