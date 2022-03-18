Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

Putin tells Scholz that Kyiv is stalling peace talks with Moscow

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a phone call on Friday that Kyiv was attempting to stall peace talks with Russia but that Moscow was still keen to continue negotiations, Reuters reported citing a press release from the Kremlin.

"It was noted that the Kyiv regime is attempting in every possible way to delay the negotiation process, putting forward more and more unrealistic proposals," Reuters quoted a readout issued by the Kremlin.

"Nonetheless the Russian side is ready to continue searching for a solution in line with its well-known principled approaches."








