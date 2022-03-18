Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

Armenian Ambassador to Greece concurrently appointed Ambassador to Albania

Armenian Ambassador to Greece concurrently appointed Ambassador to Albania

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan has been concurrently appointed Ambassador to Albania, according to the decree signed by the President of the Republic.

The President signed the respective decree based on the proposal of the Prime Minister.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]