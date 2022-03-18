Armenian Ambassador to Greece concurrently appointed Ambassador to Albania
YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan has been concurrently appointed Ambassador to Albania, according to the decree signed by the President of the Republic.
The President signed the respective decree based on the proposal of the Prime Minister.
