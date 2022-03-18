Armenian Culture Days to be held in Monte Carlo

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Cultural Days will be held in Monte Carlo on March 25-27 within the framework of an international art festival.

There will be a premiere of ballet. The authors of the music are composers Michelle Petrosyan and Aram Hovhannisyan.

New works will be performed, the Sergey Parajanov Museum, the Gurdjieff Ensemble, pianist Vardan Mamikonyan, soprano Karine Babajanyan and others will perform during the event.

During a press conference in Armenpress today, composer Michelle Petrosyan said this festival is one of the most important cultural events in Monaco. The director of the festival included something new in the festival this year, focusing also on the Armenian culture.

“It can be said there is going to be an Armenian weekend. The Armenian painting art and music will be presented. This festival has never paid such a focus on the Armenian culture. This year’s approach speaks about an important step and a special attitude”, the composer said.

“The creative process was quite hard as we were dealing with a branch close to the art. Music itself can talk about many things, but when it deals with ballet, other approaches are needed. Therefore, that work was quite a serious experience for us”, composer Aram Hovhannisyan said.

The ballet will also be presented in Armenia this year in November.

Gurdjieff Ensemble artistic director Levon Eskenyan in turn said that they will focus on Komitas during the upcoming festival.

The Sergey Parajanov Museum will be presented at the festival through the Color of Pomegranates movie. There will also be a photo exhibition of Parajanov’s works.

The international art festival in Monte Carlo kicked off on March 11 and will last until April 3.