Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

Armenia reports more than 50 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. 52 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of healthcare reported.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 422,254.

The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 149 in a day, bringing the total to 409,196.

The death toll has risen to 8592 (3 death cases in past day).

2396 COVID-19 tests were conducted on March 17. 

The number of active cases is 2822.

 

 








