Armenian Ambassador presents latest developments around NK conflict at Japanese foreign ministry

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Japan Areg Hovhannisyan met on March 18 with Deputy Director-General at the European Affairs Bureau of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Shuichi Tokuda, the Embassy said on social media.

During the meeting the Armenian Ambassador presented the latest developments around the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, touched upon different issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as the geopolitical developments around Ukraine.

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Armenia and Japan, Ambassador Hovhannisyan gifted a batik souvenir specially made in Armenia symbolizing the Armenian-Japanese ties and friendship, to Shuichi Tokuda.