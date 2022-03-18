LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-03-22

LONDON, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 March:

The price of aluminum up by 3.87% to $3384.50, copper price up by 1.88% to $10243.00, lead price down by 0.02% to $2251.00, nickel price down by 8.00% to $41945.00, tin price down by 1.35% to $41705.00, zinc price up by 0.45% to $3825.50, molybdenum price up by 0.05% to $42615.30, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.