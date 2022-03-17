Gas supply restoration works in Artsakh still continue

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Due to the difficult terrain and weather conditions, the gas supply restoration works in Artsakh are not over yet, ARMENPRESS reports the Artsakh Information Headquarters informs.

"Dear compatriots, as we have already informed, the repair works of the damaged gas pipeline started yesterday. Due to the difficult terrain and weather conditions, the gas supply restoration works have not been completed yet. Additional information will be provided to the public in the near future," the statement said.