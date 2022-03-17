An unknown person reports about threat of an explosion on the Moscow-Yerevan plane

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. An unknown person reported about the threat of an explosion on a Moscow-Yerevan plane, ARMENPRESS reports a source in the law enforcement told TASS.

“Sheremetyevo Airport received an anonymous e-mail stating that there is a mine on a plane flying from Moscow to Yerevan. The inspection of the plane will be carried out at the airport of arrival”, the source said. The source did not specify from which airport the flight was carried out.

According to Flightradar24, two planes flying from Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports are currently flying to Yerevan. None of them sounded the alarm.