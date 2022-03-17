Syrian Parliament Speaker invited to Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Syria Tigran Gevorgyan visited the People’s Assembly (Parliament) of Syria and met with Speaker Hammoud Sabbagh, the Armenian Embassy said on social media.

During the meeting both sides highlighted the role and significance of the parliamentary diplomacy in further deepening and developing the relations between Armenia and Syria.

Ambassador Gevorgyan said Armenia attaches great importance to the official recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide by the Syrian parliament, which was another evidence of the solidarity between the Armenian and Syrian peoples.

In this respect, the Ambassador conveyed the letter-invitation of the Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ishkhan Saghatelyan addressed to the Syrian side to visit Armenia on April 24.

The sides also discussed a number of regional and international issues. The Armenian Ambassador thoroughly presented the regular provocations of the Azerbaijani side, particularly the latest steps on provoking humanitarian crisis in Artsakh. He also presented the latest developments in the Armenia-Turkey dialogue to the Syrian parliament speaker.

Hammoud Sabbagh accepted the invitation with pleasure and promised to inform about the decision on sending a delegation to Armenia in a short period of time.