Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-03-22

YEREVAN, 17 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 March, USD exchange rate down by 8.55 drams to 490.49 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 7.00 drams to 541.89 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 4.65 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.84 drams to 646.66 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 533.14 drams to 30170.43 drams. Silver price down by 1.89 drams to 393.37 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.