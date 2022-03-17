Minister of Finance receives EBRD delegation

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan received today the delegation led by head of the Yerevan Resident Office of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Dimitri Gvindadze, the ministry said in a news release.

Mr Gvindadze introduced George Akhalkatsi to the Minister. George Akhalkatsi has been appointed as the new head of the EBRD Yerevan Office and will take up his new role on 1 May 2022.

The Minister of Finance thanked for the productive cooperation and said that the working discussions with the EBRD have always been at a high level, adding that all necessary preconditions exist to promote and effectively implement the joint programs and ideas. According to the Minister, currently the protection of Armenia’s economic interest is priority for Armenia especially under the latest regional developments.

Dimitri Gvindadze thanked Tigran Khachatryan for the productive cooperation and many programs implemented with the Finance Ministry.

Topics relating to green economy, water infrastructure, development of political environment and improvement of transportation network were discussed during the meeting.