Armenian Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Latvian counterpart discuss cooperation prospects

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan met with Latvia’s Minister for Welfare Gatis Eglītis during the visit in New York, the United States, the ministry said in a news release.

The possible options of the bilateral cooperation in labor and social protection, the necessity of implementing joint programs aimed at women’s economic strengthening were discussed during the meeting.

Narek Mkrtchyan highlighted studying the best Latvian experience in digitization of social services, protection of rights of people with disabilities, employment policy.

The sides expressed readiness to take respective steps to strengthen the sectoral cooperation.