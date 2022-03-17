Azerbaijan’s statements on peace, to put it mildly, are not sincere – Human Rights Defender

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. The policy of pressures in Artsakh, evicting Armenians from Artsakh by Azerbaijan continues, Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan told reporters today after the Cabinet meeting.

“At this period there were the problems with gas supply in such cold weather conditions. The fact that Azerbaijan was not allowing to repair the damaged gas pipeline is one more proof that this is a policy managed just directly from one point. The goal is clear – ethnic cleansing and evicting Armenians from Artsakh”, she said.

Asked in such situation how it is possible to establish peace with Azerbaijan, the Ombudswoman said: “From the perspective of the Human Rights Defender, it’s obvious and I had a chance to say on this that no Defender, and I am not an exception, could say that peace is something bad, but I think that this is the consensus of all of us, but the statements about peace must be proved and insured by actions. At this moment we must record that the events and escalations of at least the past two weeks, including the humanitarian tension, show that there is just no environment and action for talks about peace, and, to put it mildly, they are not sincere by Azerbaijan”, Kristinne Grigoryan said.