FLYONE Armenia to operate Moscow flights daily

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. FLYONE Armenia airline will start flying from Yerevan to Moscow every day starting March 17, the airline announced.

The Yerevan-Moscow-Yerevan flights will be operated from Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport to Moscow’s Vnukovo airport.

FLYONE Armenia also offers flights from Yerevan to Istanbul and Lyon.

 








