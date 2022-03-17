PM says current rate of COVID-19 vaccinations is not satisfying

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says the current level of the COVID-19 vaccination rate is not satisfactory.

During the Cabinet meeting today, the PM said it is necessary to fully get vaccinated for the sake of public health.

The PM reminded that today is already the third session of the Cabinet they are not wearing face masks.

“It depends on the fact that the coronavirus situation in Armenia is quite good today, three weeks ago we noticed a declining trend in new cases and predicted that we were going to have a declining numbers”, he said.

However, Pashinyan noted that if the vaccination process is not properly organized, at some point they will have to return to the face mask mandate.

“If, God forbid, there is a worse course, we will move to stricter regimes, therefore, my call, request is that the vaccinations continue in a proper way, as the current level is not satisfactory”, he said.