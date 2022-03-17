Armenian PM congratulates Irish counterpart on national day

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of Ireland Micheál Martin on the occasion of the country’s national day, the PM’s Office said.

The letter runs as follows,

“Your Excellency,

I warmly congratulate you on St. Patrick’s Day, the national day of Ireland.

The Republic of Armenia attaches importance to the further expansion and development of mutually beneficial cooperation with Ireland, which is based on democratic values and practical interests.

I am full of hope that through joint efforts we will give a new impetus to bilateral cooperation for the benefit of our countries and peoples.

I congratulate you once again, wishing you good health and new success, and well-being and prosperity to the friendly people of Ireland”.