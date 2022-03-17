Government allocates over 2 bln drams for patrol service launching in Shirak, Lori provinces

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia allocated 2 billion 35 million drams to the Police for the launch of patrol service in Shirak and Lori provinces.

The money will be used for acquiring 140 vehicles, as well as administrative equipment.

At the Cabinet meeting today, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the launch of the new patrol service in Shirak and Lori provinces is a very important reform for the government.

“The new patrol service is operating in Yerevan from July of the last year, and we need to record that the results of the activity of the patrol police are satisfying. I want to note that democracy is the most important brand of Armenia’s external image, and we, in fact, are building a police that meets the democracy standards”, the PM said.