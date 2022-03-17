Ministry of Defense denies reports on deadly border provocation by Azerbaijani troops

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. The reports of an alleged deadly provocation committed by the Azerbaijani military against the Armenian Armed Forces on March 16 are false, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

“The information circulating on social media and in various media outlets claiming that on March 16 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces committed a provocation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border which resulted in one Armenian servicemember being killed and another one wounded is false,” the Ministry of Defense said, calling on media outlets and social media users to use exclusively official information while publishing reports on the border situation.