Boao Forum for Asia 2022 to be held on April 20-22

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. The 2022 Annual Conference of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) will be held on April 20-22 at Boao, Hainan Province of China under the theme of “The World in COVID-19 & Beyond: Working Together for Global Development and Shared Future”, the BFA said in a statement on March 17.

“The Annual Conference will be an on-site occasion supplemented with online links, where delegates from governments, business, academia and media all over the world will gather and discuss the post-pandemic development agenda for Asia and the world, focusing on green development, innovative development, inclusive development and collaborative development, so as to promote international solidarity and cooperation”, the statement says.

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) is an international organization jointly initiated by 29 member states. BFA holds its annual conference in Boao, Hainan on a regular basis. The founding purpose of BFA was to promote economic integration in Asia. Its mission now is to pool positive energy for the development of Asia and the world.