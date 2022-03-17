G7 top diplomats to discuss situation around Ukraine on March 17
YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers will hold online talks on March 17 to discuss the situation around Ukraine, TASS reports citing the Japanese foreign ministry.
Japan will be represented by Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.
The ministers will discuss the current situation around Ukraine and will exchange views on further actions and steps to strengthen cooperation within G7.
