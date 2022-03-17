Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 March

5.9 magnitude earthquake rocks southern Iran

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocked southern Iran on Thursday, TASS reports citing the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake’s epicenter was located at a depth of ten kilometers some 166 kilometers northwest of the city of Bandar Abbas with a population of around 352,000.

There have been no reports about casualties and damages.

 








