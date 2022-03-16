Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu refers to Armenia-Turkey normalization process

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Turkey will continue its efforts to normalize relations with Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"A very good dialogue took place at Antalya Deiplomacy Forum (with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan - edited.). Russia has been providing assistance since the beginning of the process, Azerbaijan has also been assisting in this matter. First of all, let us ensure a ceasefire, establish peace, so that to have a peaceful region. We will continue our efforts in this direction," said Çavuşoğlu.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Russian Federation welcomes the process of normalization of bilateral relations between Turkey and Armenia.