Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-03-22

YEREVAN, 16 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 March, USD exchange rate down by 8.90 drams to 499.04 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 9.64 drams to 548.89 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 4.65 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 10.65 drams to 651.50 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 1,207.33 drams to 30703.57 drams. Silver price down by 19.13 drams to 395.26 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.