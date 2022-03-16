Azerbaijani side starts repair of damaged Artsakh gas pipeline

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. As result of the negotiations that proceeded with support of the Armenian government and the Russian peacekeepers, the Azerbaijani side on March 16 began the repair works of the damaged gas pipeline in Artsakh.

The Artsakh Information Center said according to the agreement the gas supply will be restored shortly, and the government of Artsakh is making all efforts for the restoration of gas supply to take place as soon as possible.

“The Government of Artsakh apologized to all citizens for the difficulties and is assuring that all problems facing Artsakh can be resolved through unity, decisiveness and patience,” the Artsakh authorities said.

The main pipeline supplying gas to Artsakh from Armenia was damaged overnight March 7-8.