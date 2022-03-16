ICRC President arrives in Ukraine

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Peter Maurer, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), is in Kyiv, Ukraine on a planned five-day visit to call for greater humanitarian access and protection of civilians, the organization said in a news release.

“Mr Maurer traveled to the country to see the challenges facing civilians affected by the conflict, to meet with members of Ukraine’s government, and to see how the ICRC can further expand its neutral and impartial humanitarian work”, the organization said.