Alienation of state property to non-residents ruled out in Armenia – State Property Management Committee Chair

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the State Property Management Committee of Armenia Arnak Avetisyan assures that alienation of state property to non-residents is ruled out in Armenia.

Commenting on reporter’s statement according to which Turkish nationals are acquiring lands in Armenia, Arnak Avetisyan said this question is not addressed to him if the lands are purchased from the second market, from private individuals.

“I know that according to the Armenian legislation, lands are not sold to non-residents, it is banned. In other words, only the citizens of Armenia can own land in Armenia. As for the state property, such cases are ruled out”, he said.

In response to the reports claiming that in 2020-2021 Azerbaijani nationals have acquired 6 real estate in Armenia, Avetisyan said the real estate and the land must be differentiated. He said their Committee has no data on real estate sales, but state property has not been alienated to non-residents, he noted.