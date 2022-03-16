Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 March

Biden to announce $1 billion in new military aid to Ukraine: WSJ

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce a total of more than $1 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine’s government as early as Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reports citing U.S. officials.

Ukraine’s President Volodymr Zelensky is expected to make a plea to Congress for more aid.

The $1.01 billion is expected to include antiarmor and antiair systems, including portable air defenses such as Javelins and Stingers.

 








