Let’s accept that Ukraine can’t become a NATO member. Zelenskyy

YEREVAN, 15 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that it is necessary to accept the fact that Kyiv can’t become a member of NATO. As ARMENPRESS reports TASS informs citing the statement of Zelensky at the meeting of heads of member states of expedition forces.



“It is understandable that Ukraine is not a member of NATO. We understand that and we are reasonable people. For years we listened about the so-called open doors but today we also listened that we will not enter NATO. It is right and it should be accepted”, he said.



The President of Ukraine said that new formats of partnership with western countries is necessary for Kyiv and separate security guarantees.



“We emphasize that for us new formats of partnership, new determination is necessary. If we can’t enter NATO with open doors, then we should work with bodies, with which we can and which will help to defend us, such as you are”, he said.