Russia leaves the Council of Europe voluntarily, will repeal the European Convention on Human Rights

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has handed over a letter to the Secretary General of the Council of Europe on quitting Russia’s mmbership to the organization, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, Deputy Speaker of the Russian State Duma, the head of the Russian delegation to the PACE Pyotr Tolstoy said, adding that Russia is leaving the Council of Europe voluntarily.

"It's a well-considered decision," Tolstoy said.

Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs, in his turn stated that by withdrawing from the Council of Europe, Russia will repeal the European Convention on Human Rights. But he added that despite this, all the rights of Russians will be guaranteed.