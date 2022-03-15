Armenian Defense Minister and Ambassador of Iran discuss a number of regional and international issues

YEREVAN, 15 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan on March 15 received Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri. Military attaché of the Embassy of Iran in Armenia Colonel Bahman Sadeghin also participated in the meeting.



As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, the sides referred to the prospects of Armenian-Iranian bilateral cooperation, discussed a number of issues related to regional and international security.



The Minister of Defense of Armenia presented the situation at Armenian-Azerbaijani border zone and Artsakh.