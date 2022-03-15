PM Pashinyan holds telephone conversation with incumbent president and president-elect of Turkmenistan

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and the newly elected President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on the recent presidential elections in Turkmenistan and thanked him for the joint work of recent years.

At the same time, the Prime Minister congratulated Serdar Berdimuhamedow on his victory in the elections and wished him success in his responsible position. Nikol Pashinyan expressed readiness to continue cooperation for the further development of Armenian-Turkmen relations.