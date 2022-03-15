Opinions on likelihood of new war are unfounded, says NSS
16:00, 15 March, 2022
YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The opinions that there’s a risk of a new war are unfounded and aimed at causing panic, the National Security Service (NSS) Deputy Director Tigran Harutyunyan told reporters.
“These are unfounded and panic-spreading reports, at this moment we have no such information,” Harutyunyan said, referring to opinions in the press and social media that there is a risk of a new war.
Harutyunyan however added that war is always possible but right now there is nothing to indicate that a war will start soon.
