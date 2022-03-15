Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 March

Opinions on likelihood of new war are unfounded, says NSS

Opinions on likelihood of new war are unfounded, says NSS

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The opinions that there’s a risk of a new war are unfounded and aimed at causing panic, the National Security Service (NSS) Deputy Director Tigran Harutyunyan told reporters.

“These are unfounded and panic-spreading reports, at this moment we have no such information,” Harutyunyan said, referring to opinions in the press and social media that there is a risk of a new war.

Harutyunyan however added that war is always possible but right now there is nothing to indicate that a war will start soon.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]