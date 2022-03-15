Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 March

Armenian military launches rifle company for women servicemembers

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS.A rifle company for women servicemembers of the Armenian Armed Forces has been created, the Deputy Minister of Defense Arman Sargsyan said.

He said the rifle company was set up in line with the goal of raising the involvement of women in the military.

In addition, Sargsyan also noted that the military has chosen the military bases and professions where the active reserve service will be installed.

 

 








