Deputy Defense Minister presents details from construction of new permanent deployment locations

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Construction companies are carrying out construction works in the permanent deployment locations of the Armenian Armed Forces in the town of Jermuk in Vayots Dzor province and in the towns of Tsav, Vardavank, Karashen and Vaghatur in Syunik province, the Armenian Deputy Minister of Defense Arman Sargsyan said.

He said the Armenian military conducted studies to ensure the security of military facilities and infrastructures, to examine the new boundaries after the war, to equip military positions, to ensure the temporary deployment facilities and conditions for troops, to select new permanent deployment locations for military bases and to specify possibilities for construction works requiring urgent solutions.

Sargsyan said they are using light metallic modular homes as a fast solution given the urgency to house the troops, and the communal conditions in permanent deployment locations is being improved, with re-equipment underway.

“We can say that the construction of the Jermuk permanent deployment location is almost complete,” Sargsyan added, noting that construction is underway also in Tsav, Vardavank, Karashen and Vaghatur.