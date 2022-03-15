Helicopters, rocket-artillery systems, drones: Armenian Deputy Defense Minister on 2021 acquisitions

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Last year the Armenian Armed Forces acquired helicopters, drones, rocket-artillery and anti-tank measures, armored vehicles and other equipment, Deputy Minister of Defense Arman Sargsyan told lawmakers during the session of the parliamentary committee on defense and security affairs where the 2021 government action plan results were being discussed.

Sargsyan presented the replenishments of the Armenian military as part of the acquisition of new weaponry and modernization of military equipment, without mentioning quantities or models.

“The Armed Forces were supplemented with helicopters, UAVs, rocket-artillery, anti-tank, artillery communication, engineering, firearm measures, armored vehicles, automobile equipment and others. The supplementation is implemented by needs assessment as a result of structural changes, moreover a part of the supplies will be carried out through the companies of the Armenian military-industrial complex,’ Sargsyan said.

He added that the Armenian Ministry of Defense signed contracts with local defense companies for the acquisition of air defense systems, rocket-artillery measures, and communication means, as well as technical maintenance.