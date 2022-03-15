Armenian Ministry of Defense denies reports on Azerbaijani advance on border

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The reports on Azerbaijani military units having advanced is a disinformation, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in response to a query from ARMENPRESS.

“We categorically deny this report. In the mentioned area, which is under Azerbaijani control, the Azerbaijani units have several positions which are unfit for use in winter time because of not being equipped. Now, due to the weather changes, the Azerbaijani military is simply returning to these positions. There can’t be any talk about any advance,” the Ministry of Defense said.

The Ministry of Defense added that the Armenian Armed Forces are fully fulfilling its mission, including also monitoring any movement of the Azerbaijani military and controlling the situation in all parts of the border, including the abovementioned part.

The Ministry of Defense again urged to follow exclusively official information regarding the border situation.