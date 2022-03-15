Armenian Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 1,25 percentage point
YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. At its meeting today, the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to raise the refinancing rate by 1,25 percentage point to 9,25%, the Central Bank said in a press release.
The Lombard repo facility rate is at 10,75%.
The Deposit facility rate is at 7,75%.
