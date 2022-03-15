Infant mortality drops 8,1% in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Infant mortality rate dropped 8,1% and stood at 6,8% in 2021 compared to 2020, while child mortality rate dropped 2,5% and stood at 8%, the Armenian government said in a 2021 report.

According to the report, the government’s priority policy in healthcare in 2021 was aimed at rendering accessible, modern and high-quality healthcare services to the population, the prevention and early diagnosis of infectious and non infectious diseases, expansion of free medication for citizens, and the full introduction of the electronic healthcare system.

The package of free medications provided to children was expanded in 2021, and the government bought 58 types of medications for 199,679 patients in 2021.

As part of fighting cancer, the new breast cancer screening project was launched, and 6961 women were screened in 2021.

In terms of reproductive health, 33 patients underwent artificial insemination, with 17 pregnancies and 1 birth recorded in the year. Another 393 women underwent IVF which resulted in 171 pregnancies and 74 births.

As another achievement in the sector, the government noted the EU’s decision on Armenia’s accession to the EU Digital COVID Certificate system.

The ban on tobacco advertisements in shops and eateries took effect January 1, 2022, and the smoking ban in public spaces and public eateries takes effect March 15.

The construction and renovation of numerous medical institutions in different cities continued in 2021.